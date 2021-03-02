Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,785 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,001 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $127.79 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.22 and a 200-day moving average of $122.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

