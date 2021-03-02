Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Decreased by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,921 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,134 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.6% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,403,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 36,005 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $127.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.22 and a 200-day moving average of $122.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 25th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

