Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,569 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in Applied Materials by 14.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 836,663 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 108,767 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,686 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Applied Materials by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 301,828 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after purchasing an additional 37,776 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 154,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,270 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.23. 107,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,463,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $124.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

