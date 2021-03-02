Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Short Interest Up 170.6% in February

Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, an increase of 170.6% from the January 28th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,214,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AMNL remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 4,458,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,080. Applied Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Applied Minerals Company Profile

Applied Minerals, Inc extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It offers halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and/or reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, batteries, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE.

