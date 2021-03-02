Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,896 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.29% of Aptiv worth $100,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,871,848,000 after acquiring an additional 947,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,191,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,026,006,000 after buying an additional 318,451 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,214,000 after buying an additional 152,349 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,586,000 after buying an additional 616,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,500,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,329,000 after buying an additional 145,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.77.

NYSE:APTV opened at $154.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $159.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.27.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

