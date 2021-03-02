Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 3.77. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AQST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $158,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 860,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 42.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

