Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,442 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chevron by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,293,455,000 after purchasing an additional 328,678 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,672 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Chevron by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,764,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,223,000 after purchasing an additional 737,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,643,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,613,000 after acquiring an additional 214,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.65. 398,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,547,471. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $104.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.71 and a 200 day moving average of $84.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.62.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

