Arbuthnot Banking Group’s (ARBB) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of ARBB traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 915 ($11.95). The stock had a trading volume of 158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273. The company has a market cap of £137.46 million and a P/E ratio of 35.88. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,070 ($13.98). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 878.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 761.02.

In related news, insider Henry Angest acquired 3,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 700 ($9.15) per share, for a total transaction of £22,127 ($28,909.07). Also, insider Nigel Boardman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 785 ($10.26) per share, for a total transaction of £7,850 ($10,256.08). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,411 shares of company stock worth $3,978,950.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

