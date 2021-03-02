ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Short Interest Up 293.8% in February

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 119,700 shares, a growth of 293.8% from the January 28th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 897,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other ARCA biopharma news, Chairman Robert E. Conway bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABIO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 167,190 shares in the last quarter. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABIO opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.81. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing and commercializing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride) is pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF).

