Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%.
Shares of ARCT opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 3.01. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $129.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21.
In other news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,944,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $464,000.00. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.
