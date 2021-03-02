Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%.

Shares of ARCT opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 3.01. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $129.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21.

In other news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,944,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $464,000.00. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARCT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

