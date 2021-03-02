Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Trading Up 6.6%

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)’s stock price was up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 326,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 357,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

ASC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.66.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $134.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $21.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 69,161 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 56,675 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 643,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.