Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Trading Up 6.6%

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)’s stock price was up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 326,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 357,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.
ASC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.66.
The company has a market capitalization of $134.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 69,161 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 56,675 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 643,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC)
Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.
