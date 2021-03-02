Arepacoin (AREPA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $39.00

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $46,116.24 and approximately $39.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Arepacoin has traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 49.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigiDinar Token (DDRT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin is a coin. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,141,536 coins. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

