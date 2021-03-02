Argent Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,964 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entegris alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENTG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,236.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,548. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.12 and a 12-month high of $114.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.