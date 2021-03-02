Argent Capital Management LLC Acquires 888 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAD traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $380.78. The company had a trading volume of 768 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $392.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $349.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.39.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In related news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total value of $148,302.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total transaction of $3,709,112.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,465,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,054 shares of company stock worth $10,729,532 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAD. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.92.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

