Argent Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,384 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,155,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.81. 8,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,195. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.71.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.