Argent Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,331,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150,917 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Marvell Technology Group worth $63,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 162,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 86,461 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.97. 157,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,607,771. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,587.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $473,133.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,720,202.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

