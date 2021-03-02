Argent Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1,466.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $391.07. The stock had a trading volume of 86,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,066. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $385.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.42. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

