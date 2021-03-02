Argent Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Masco by 229.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,605.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $348,087.60. Insiders sold a total of 44,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,777 over the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. Loop Capital lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,750. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $60.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

