Argent Capital Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 104.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRL shares. Argus boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total transaction of $492,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total value of $8,550,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,691,785.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,207 shares of company stock worth $24,751,163. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRL traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $291.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,169. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.07 and its 200-day moving average is $243.87. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $303.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.