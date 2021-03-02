Argent Capital Management LLC Has $47.80 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,914 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,710 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 1.7% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Applied Materials worth $47,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.33.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $121.23. 107,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,463,970. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.06. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $124.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $111.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

