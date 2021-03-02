Argent Capital Management LLC Has $48.59 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 42,545 shares during the quarter. Trimble accounts for 1.7% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Trimble worth $48,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Trimble by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Trimble by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Trimble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

In other Trimble news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,737.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.26. 5,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,378. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $77.63.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

