Argent Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 740,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,415 shares during the period. Centene comprises about 1.6% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Centene worth $44,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Centene by 88.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,413,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,786,000 after buying an additional 1,132,980 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,932,000 after acquiring an additional 954,122 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Centene by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,627,000 after acquiring an additional 942,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,362,000 after purchasing an additional 939,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in Centene by 138.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,160,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,681,000 after purchasing an additional 673,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.79.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CNC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.75. The stock had a trading volume of 22,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,098. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.89. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

