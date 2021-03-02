Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,585 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Discover Financial Services worth $26,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,408. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.30. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $100.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

