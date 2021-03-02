Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases 65,774 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 348.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,774 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,284.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,956,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,819,000 after buying an additional 2,742,737 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,355,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 251.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,057,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 756,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPX. Truist raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

NYSE:TPX traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $35.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,985. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Insiders sold 403,100 shares of company stock worth $11,069,269 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

