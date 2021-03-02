Argent Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,531,000 after buying an additional 3,800,900 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 39,935.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,119 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 517.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 924,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,145,000 after buying an additional 775,104 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,515,000 after acquiring an additional 754,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,071,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,092,884,000 after buying an additional 742,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $138.38. 16,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,824,712. The company has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -775.56, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIS. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

