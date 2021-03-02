Argent Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,039 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $135,658,000 after buying an additional 53,555 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys in the third quarter worth $1,236,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 12.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.64.

Shares of Amedisys stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,551. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.95 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.87, for a total transaction of $279,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total transaction of $142,742.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,705 shares of company stock valued at $785,102 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

