Argent Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $13,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,266,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,691,000 after purchasing an additional 341,299 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,934,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,554 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,660,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,619,000 after acquiring an additional 42,471 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,008,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,294,000 after acquiring an additional 102,698 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in General Mills by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,642,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,955,000 after acquiring an additional 94,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.66. 22,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,711,683. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.