Argent Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,314 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet accounts for about 1.7% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Zimmer Biomet worth $48,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,988,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,756,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,301,582,000 after buying an additional 490,415 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,560,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,701,000 after acquiring an additional 406,268 shares during the period. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 539,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,424,000 after acquiring an additional 290,790 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.13.

ZBH traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $162.32. The company had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $170.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,021.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.83.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

