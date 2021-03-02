Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 14,185 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,703 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 14,185 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 2.3% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $64,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total value of $11,696,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,381,155 shares of company stock valued at $371,676,347 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.98. The company had a trading volume of 148,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,322,455. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.28. The stock has a market cap of $757.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.