Argent Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 916,373 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 43,207 shares during the period. Target makes up about 5.8% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Target worth $161,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT traded up $5.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.57. The company had a trading volume of 95,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,022. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $199.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.18. The stock has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.29.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.