Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.87

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and traded as low as $1.55. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 477,187 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARNGF shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

