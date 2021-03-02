Argus Increases Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $140.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Argus from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.27% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Shares of CTLT opened at $116.40 on Tuesday. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $127.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 74.14, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $82,244.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,034 shares of company stock worth $2,974,324. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 18,027.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,195,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,344,000 after buying an additional 15,111,984 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,629,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $400,823,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 755.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,631,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,108,000 after buying an additional 2,323,971 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

