Arion (ARION) Reaches One Day Volume of $8.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, Arion has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. One Arion token can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Arion has a market cap of $77,848.02 and $8.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.99 or 0.00491286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00074387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00077204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00079722 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00055386 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $230.39 or 0.00483727 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,618,669 tokens. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

