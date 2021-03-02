Arionum Achieves Market Cap of $77,613.34 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $77,613.34 and approximately $11.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,685.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.62 or 0.03086369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.26 or 0.00370246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $517.70 or 0.01063361 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.67 or 0.00457357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.53 or 0.00381087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.26 or 0.00247017 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00022477 BTC.

Arionum Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.