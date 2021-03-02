Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Arista Networks worth $21,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $65,386,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 43.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,397,000 after acquiring an additional 262,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after acquiring an additional 234,774 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $34,987,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 9.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,677,000 after acquiring an additional 143,594 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $287.94 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $326.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $310.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.47, for a total value of $1,057,777.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,961.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total value of $477,117.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,015.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,677 shares of company stock valued at $79,490,973 in the last ninety days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

