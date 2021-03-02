Ark (ARK) Price Tops $1.31

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Ark has a market cap of $167.59 million and approximately $13.67 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00002718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 155,698,508 coins and its circulating supply is 127,577,611 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

