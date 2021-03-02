Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Trading 8.1% Higher

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI)’s stock price traded up 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.58. 1,158,741 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 522,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of $120.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85.

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 20.49%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,118,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 154,534 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,015,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 88,275 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 576,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI)

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. It sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.