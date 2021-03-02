Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Trading 8.1% Higher

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI)’s stock price traded up 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.58. 1,158,741 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 522,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.
The firm has a market capitalization of $120.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85.
Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 20.49%.
About Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI)
Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. It sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.
