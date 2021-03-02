Arqma (ARQ) Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Arqma has a market capitalization of $64,345.52 and approximately $228.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,790.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,509.40 or 0.03158396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.81 or 0.00363685 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $520.33 or 0.01088770 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.21 or 0.00448235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.48 or 0.00383927 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.09 or 0.00251285 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00022593 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,458,661 coins and its circulating supply is 8,414,117 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

