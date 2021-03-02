Arrow Financial Corp Sells 276 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,302 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.4% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,146.14 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,231.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,204.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

