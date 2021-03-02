Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 506,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.26% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $62,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,596. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.99.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,750.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $805,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,042.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,975 shares of company stock worth $6,016,200. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.