Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AJG. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG opened at $122.30 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.80.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $805,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,042.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,200. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

