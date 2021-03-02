Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 13,790 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,193,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.98% of Acceleron Pharma worth $152,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 56,826 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $140.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -54.11 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $144.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.29.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 42,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $5,534,593.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,425.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $62,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,911.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,622 shares of company stock worth $8,025,691 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.79.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

