Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 59,448 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,988,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,448 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.46% of Otis Worldwide worth $134,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTIS. KBC Group NV raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 118,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $65.17 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $68.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.