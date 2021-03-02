Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,365,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 314,470 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 5.26% of Glaukos worth $178,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 431,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,452,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $1,327,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $97.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.04 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.67.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GKOS shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

