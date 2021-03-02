Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,164,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,252 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.15% of Lamar Advertising worth $96,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $85.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $91.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.86.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

