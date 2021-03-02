Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,657,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 2.44% of Advance Auto Parts worth $261,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,184,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,566,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.23.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $163.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.39. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.33 and a 12-month high of $177.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

