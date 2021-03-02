Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 10,166 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,166 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.00% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $165,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4,650.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 23,090 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $8,462,023.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 277,606 shares in the company, valued at $101,737,046.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $4,810,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 262,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,254,945.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 268,937 shares of company stock valued at $99,306,317. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $389.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $379.16 and its 200 day moving average is $324.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $130.12 and a one year high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

