Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,050,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 124,579 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.90% of Celanese worth $136,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Celanese by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,006,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $430,517,000 after purchasing an additional 185,459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 55.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,532,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after buying an additional 1,265,492 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,691,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,743,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,262,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,956,000 after buying an additional 27,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 21.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 858,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after buying an additional 149,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CE shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.05.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CE opened at $143.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $144.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.18.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

