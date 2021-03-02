Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 719,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,198 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.57% of Roku worth $239,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after buying an additional 831,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,400,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,091,000 after buying an additional 133,842 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,631,000 after buying an additional 631,631 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,226,000 after buying an additional 189,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,545,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.63.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total value of $24,072,138.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,048.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 842,204 shares of company stock valued at $320,262,789. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROKU stock opened at $420.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $427.63 and its 200 day moving average is $285.57. The stock has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.37 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

