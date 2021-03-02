Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,467,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 272,125 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.41% of Gentex worth $117,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 420.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNTX opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $104,403.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,926.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $224,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,941,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,775. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNTX. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

